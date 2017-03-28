Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter.

Shares of Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) opened at 1.74 on Tuesday. The company’s market cap is $42.90 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average of $2.06. Marrone Bio Innovations Inc has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (MBII) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/marrone-bio-innovations-inc-mbii-scheduled-to-post-quarterly-earnings-on-wednesday.html.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc offers bio-based pest management and plant health products. The Company’s bio-based products include naturally occurring microorganisms, such as bacteria, fungi and plant extracts. It sells its products to crop protection market. Its four crop protection products include Regalia, Grandevo, Venerate and Majestene.

