Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC) Receives $101.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.25.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VAC shares. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $104.00) on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp news, major shareholder J W. Marriott, Jr. sold 5,788 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $551,770.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,845.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 1,500 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total value of $144,795.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,281.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,608 shares of company stock valued at $1,991,844 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp by 7.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp by 2.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp by 10.7% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the period. 1st Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp during the third quarter worth approximately $587,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp during the third quarter worth approximately $19,444,000. 75.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) opened at 96.08 on Tuesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a 52-week low of $56.33 and a 52-week high of $99.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.03.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The company earned $564.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.50 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post $5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.06%.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is a developer, marketer, seller and manager of vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club and Grand Residences by Marriott brands. The Company is a developer, marketer and seller of vacation ownership and related products under The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club brand.

