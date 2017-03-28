Mark Wilson Sells 90,086 Shares of Aviva plc (AV) Stock

Aviva plc (LON:AV) insider Mark Wilson sold 90,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 525 ($6.60), for a total transaction of £472,951.50 ($594,384.19).

Aviva plc (LON:AV) opened at 529.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 515.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 473.97. Aviva plc has a 12-month low of GBX 290.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 570.50. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 21.47 billion.

AV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.28) price target on shares of Aviva plc in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price target on shares of Aviva plc from GBX 501 ($6.30) to GBX 525 ($6.60) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays PLC raised their price target on shares of Aviva plc from GBX 421 ($5.29) to GBX 470 ($5.91) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 515 ($6.47) price target on shares of Aviva plc in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Aviva plc from GBX 506 ($6.36) to GBX 553 ($6.95) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 533.43 ($6.70).

About Aviva plc

Aviva plc is the holding company of the Aviva Group. The Company provides customers with long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. The Company’s segments include UK & Ireland; France; Poland; Italy, Spain and Other; Canada; Asia, and Aviva Investors.

