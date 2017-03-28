Wabash National Co. (WNC) SVP Mark Jason Weber Sells 9,210 Shares

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) SVP Mark Jason Weber sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $200,778.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 171,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Jason Weber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Mark Jason Weber sold 88,208 shares of Wabash National stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $1,882,358.72.

On Thursday, December 15th, Mark Jason Weber sold 16,400 shares of Wabash National stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $256,004.00.

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) opened at 20.31 on Tuesday. Wabash National Co. has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $22.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.14.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Wabash National had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $462.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post $1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is presently 13.19%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 27,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 9,988 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 589,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,327,000 after buying an additional 42,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 333,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,277,000 after buying an additional 214,246 shares during the last quarter.

WNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Aegis started coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Wabash National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Wabash National in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Wabash National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing standard and customized truck and tank trailers, intermodal equipment and transportation related products. The Company’s segments include Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, Retail, and Corporate and Eliminations.

