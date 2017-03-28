Insider Selling: Intact Financial Co. (IFC) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) insider Mark Alan Tullis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.92, for a total value of C$94,920.00.

Mark Alan Tullis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 3rd, Mark Alan Tullis sold 1,000 shares of Intact Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.99, for a total value of C$94,990.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Mark Alan Tullis sold 1,738 shares of Intact Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.49, for a total value of C$165,961.62.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Mark Alan Tullis sold 1,000 shares of Intact Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.77, for a total value of C$95,770.00.

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) opened at 94.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.76. Intact Financial Co. has a one year low of $84.88 and a one year high of $97.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.08.

IFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$94.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$100.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays PLC boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$97.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Intact Financial from C$109.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intact Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$101.11.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation is a holding company, which provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance. The Company operates through P&C insurance operations segment. It offers a range of car, home and business insurance products, including personal auto, personal property, commercial P&C and commercial auto.

