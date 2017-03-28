9,397 Shares in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) Acquired by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,000. Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 1.8% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 753 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 838 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. 72.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) opened at 225.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $245.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.50. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $138.20 and a one year high of $255.15.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.26. The business earned $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 24.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post $19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 15.89%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Vetr cut Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.14 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. CLSA reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.92.

In other news, EVP Alan M. Cohen sold 5,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.16, for a total transaction of $1,400,645.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,296,091.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 32,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $8,083,189.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,620,167.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,590 shares of company stock valued at $30,926,594. Insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is an investment banking, securities and investment management company that provides a range of financial services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The Company operates in four business segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management.

