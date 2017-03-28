Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Manulife Financial Corp. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$26.08.

MFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial Corp. from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial Corp. in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Dundee Securities increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial Corp. from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial Corp. from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial Corp. in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSE:MFC) opened at 23.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.27 and its 200 day moving average is $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $46.21 billion and a PE ratio of 16.59. Manulife Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.43 and a 52 week high of $25.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a boost from Manulife Financial Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%.

About Manulife Financial Corp.

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) is a holding company of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company (MLI), which is a life insurance company, and John Hancock Reassurance Company Ltd. (JHRECO), which is a reinsurance company. The Company operates as a financial services company with principal operations in Asia, Canada and the United States.

