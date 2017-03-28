Manning and Napier Inc (MN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Manning and Napier Inc (NYSE:MN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Manning & Napier, Inc. operates as an investment advisor engaged in managing corporate and union pension and annuity funds, endowment funds, foundations, profit sharing plans and benefit plans. It offers equity and fixed income portfolios and a range of blended asset portfolios. The Company offers investment solutions through separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds. Manning & Napier, Inc. is headquartered in Fairport, New York. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Manning and Napier in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) opened at 5.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.15 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average is $7.05. Manning and Napier has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $10.34.

Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $59.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.20 million. Manning and Napier had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Manning and Napier will post $0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. Manning and Napier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.92%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/manning-and-napier-inc-mn-upgraded-to-hold-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MN. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Manning and Napier by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,390,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,857,000 after buying an additional 38,970 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Manning and Napier by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 212,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 9,438 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Manning and Napier by 0.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Manning and Napier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Manning and Napier by 12.3% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Manning and Napier

Manning & Napier, Inc is an independent investment management company. The Company operates through investment management industry segment. It provides a range of investment solutions through separately managed accounts, mutual funds and collective investment trust funds, as well as a range of consultative services.

Receive News & Ratings for Manning and Napier Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manning and Napier Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.