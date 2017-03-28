Man Group Plc (EMG) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group AG

Man Group Plc (LON:EMG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG in a research note issued on Monday. They presently have a GBX 195 ($2.45) target price on the investment management company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group AG’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.03% from the stock’s current price.

EMG has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.76) target price on shares of Man Group Plc in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Man Group Plc from GBX 150 ($1.89) to GBX 170 ($2.14) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.01) target price on shares of Man Group Plc in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.51) target price on shares of Man Group Plc in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Man Group Plc from GBX 155 ($1.95) to GBX 160 ($2.01) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 153.38 ($1.93).

Man Group Plc (LON:EMG) traded down 1.25% on Monday, reaching GBX 142.30. 4,579,954 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 143.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 126.64. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 2.36 billion. Man Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 102.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 163.80.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.62 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Man Group Plc’s previous dividend of $3.43.

Man Group Plc Company Profile

Man Group plc is the holding company for the Man group of companies and affiliated entities (the Group). The Company operates in the alternative investment management sector. The Company has a geographically diverse investor base. It distributes to private investors through a network of over 4,000 intermediaries, and manages its institutional relationships directly.

