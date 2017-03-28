Mahesh Sundaram Sells 1,119 Shares of Immersion Co. (IMMR) Stock

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) VP Mahesh Sundaram sold 1,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $12,264.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) opened at 8.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average of $9.51. The stock’s market cap is $244.62 million. Immersion Co. has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $11.92.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The company earned $9.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 million. Immersion had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.06%. The company’s revenue was down 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Immersion Co. will post ($0.98) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Immersion in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Immersion in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Immersion from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.95.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Immersion during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Immersion during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Immersion during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Immersion during the fourth quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Immersion during the fourth quarter valued at $499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation is a licensing company focused on the creation, design, development and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch when operating digital devices. The Company develops, licenses and supports a range of software and intellectual property (IP). It is focused on the markets, including mobile devices, wearables, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content; console gaming; automotive; medical, and commercial.

