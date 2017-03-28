magicJack VocalTec Ltd (NASDAQ:CALL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “magicJack VocalTec Limited, formerly known as VocalTec Communications Limited provides software-driven solutions for the deployment of next-generation, IP (Internet protocol)-based international and long-distance telephony networks and related enhanced services. The Company provides routing and business powering enhanced services. Its services include International and Long-Distance Calling, Voice VPN (virtual private network), Calling Card, Exchange Carriers and Voice-enhanced e-commerce. magicJack VocalTec Limited is based in Netanya, Israel. “

magicJack VocalTec (NASDAQ:CALL) opened at 8.65 on Wednesday. magicJack VocalTec has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $8.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.83 million, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.40.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “magicJack VocalTec Ltd (CALL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/magicjack-vocaltec-ltd-call-rating-increased-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research-2-updated.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of magicJack VocalTec by 16.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 445,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 62,390 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of magicJack VocalTec by 44.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 96,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 29,540 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of magicJack VocalTec by 0.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 562,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of magicJack VocalTec during the third quarter valued at $1,419,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management increased its position in shares of magicJack VocalTec by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management now owns 114,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 41,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

About magicJack VocalTec

magicJack VocalTec Ltd. and its subsidiaries is a cloud communications company. The Company provides magicJack devices and other magicJack products and services. The Company also provides additional products and services, which include voice applications on smart phones, as well as the magicJack PLUS, magicJack GO and magicJack EXPRESS, which are updated versions of the magicJack device that have their own central processing unit (CPU) and can connect a regular phone directly to the users broadband modem/router and function as a standalone phone without using a computer.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on magicJack VocalTec (CALL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for magicJack VocalTec Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for magicJack VocalTec Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.