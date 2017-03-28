Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MAG Silver Corp (NYSE:MAG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “MAG is focused on district scale projects located within the Mexican Silver Belt. Our mission is to become one of the premier companies in the Silver Mining Industry. MAG and its partner, Industrias Penoles, are delineating a significant new silver vein discovery on the Juanicipio Joint Venture in Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MAG. Raymond James Financial, Inc. downgraded shares of MAG Silver Corp from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TD Securities raised shares of MAG Silver Corp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc raised shares of MAG Silver Corp from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.83.

MAG Silver Corp (NYSE:MAG) opened at 14.17 on Thursday. The stock’s market cap is $1.14 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average of $13.79. MAG Silver Corp has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $18.12.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “MAG Silver Corp (MAG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/mag-silver-corp-mag-cut-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated.html.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. GRT Capital Partners L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $520,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $611,000.

MAG Silver Corp Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of projects located within the Mexican silver belt. The Company operates through the exploration of mineral properties in Mexico segment. The Company’s projects include Juanicipio Property, Cinco De Mayo Property and Guigui Property.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MAG Silver Corp (MAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.