LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (MC) PT Set at €224.00 by Macquarie

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (EPA:MC) has been assigned a €224.00 ($243.48) price objective by equities research analysts at Macquarie in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

MC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas set a €206.00 ($223.91) target price on LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €195.00 ($211.96) target price on LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. HSBC Holdings plc set a €207.00 ($225.00) target price on LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Societe Generale set a €206.00 ($223.91) target price on LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €184.00 ($200.00) target price on LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €199.44 ($216.78).

Shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (EPA:MC) opened at 201.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of €101.18 billion and a PE ratio of 25.54. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE has a 52-week low of €130.55 and a 52-week high of €202.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €193.23 and its 200 day moving average price is €175.80.

About LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE is a luxury goods company. The business activities of the Company are divided into various business groups, including Wines and Spirits; Fashion and Leather Goods; Perfumes and Cosmetics; Watches and Jewelry; Selective Retailing, and other activities. It produces still and sparkling wines from various wine-growing regions.

