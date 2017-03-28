Marshall Wace LLP Sells 2,672 Shares of Luxoft Holding Inc (LXFT)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in Luxoft Holding Inc (NYSE:LXFT) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.06% of Luxoft Holding worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Luxoft Holding by 1,143.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Luxoft Holding by 15.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luxoft Holding during the third quarter valued at about $364,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Luxoft Holding by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Luxoft Holding by 7.7% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luxoft Holding Inc (NYSE:LXFT) opened at 60.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 1.52. Luxoft Holding Inc has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $66.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.35 and its 200 day moving average is $55.54.

Luxoft Holding (NYSE:LXFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Luxoft Holding had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $206.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Luxoft Holding Inc will post $2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LXFT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luxoft Holding from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Luxoft Holding in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wedbush raised shares of Luxoft Holding from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen and Company raised shares of Luxoft Holding from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Luxoft Holding, Inc is a provider of software development services and information technology solutions to a client base consisting of multinational corporations. The Company’s software development services consist of custom software development and support, product engineering and testing, and technology consulting.

