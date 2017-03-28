Lumenpulse Inc (LMP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Lumenpulse Inc (TSE:LMP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.17.

Shares of Lumenpulse (TSE:LMP) opened at 12.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.79. The company’s market capitalization is $318.61 million. Lumenpulse has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $19.14.

LMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Lumenpulse from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.00 price target on shares of Lumenpulse in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Lumenpulse from C$18.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Lumenpulse from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$19.00 price target on shares of Lumenpulse in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.67.

Lumenpulse Company Profile

Lumenpulse Inc is engaged in the design, development, assembly and sale of lighting products. The Company operates in two segments: Lumenpulse LED products (LP) and other manufacturers’ products (OMP). The Company’s LP segments’ products consist of light-emitting diode (LED) lighting solutions. The Company’s LP segment designs, manufactures and sells lighting fixtures and solutions for indoor and outdoor applications with its focus on the commercial, institutional and urban environment markets.

