Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) opened at 64.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 0.23. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a one year low of $54.00 and a one year high of $81.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.38 and a 200-day moving average of $63.09.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen and Company set a $72.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wedbush set a $70.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.90.

About Lululemon Athletica inc.

Lululemon Athletica Inc is a designer, distributor and retailer of technical athletic apparel. The Company’s segments include Company-operated stores, Direct to consumer and Other. The Company offers a line of apparel and accessories for women, men and female youth. Its apparel assortment includes items, such as pants, shorts, tops and jackets designed for healthy lifestyle activities and athletic pursuits, such as yoga, running, other sweaty pursuits and athletic wear for female youth.

