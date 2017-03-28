Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Group raised their FY2019 EPS estimates for Lowe's Companies in a research note issued on Wednesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Jefferies Group analyst D. Binder now anticipates that the firm will post earnings of $5.16 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.06. Jefferies Group has a “Hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Lowe's Companies’ FY2020 earnings at $5.73 EPS.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/lowes-companies-inc-low-to-post-fy2019-earnings-of-5-16-per-share-jefferies-group-forecasts-updated.html.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LOW. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lowe's Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies in a report on Sunday, December 4th. Finally, Vetr downgraded shares of Lowe's Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.27 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe's Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.52.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) opened at 81.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.77 and its 200 day moving average is $73.15. The stock has a market cap of $70.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.28. Lowe's Companies has a one year low of $64.87 and a one year high of $84.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Lowe's Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

In other news, insider Paul D. Ramsay sold 30,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $2,476,775.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,006.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Niblock sold 447,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total value of $36,238,290.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 479,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,873,632.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 490,505 shares of company stock worth $39,758,270 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies during the second quarter worth about $4,990,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 25.2% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 1,184,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $93,762,000 after buying an additional 238,183 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 1,001.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,329 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 13,937 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,857,228 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $226,205,000 after buying an additional 254,254 shares during the period. Finally, Golub Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Golub Group LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc (Lowe’s) is a home improvement retailer. The Company operates approximately 1,860 home improvement and hardware stores, representing approximately 200 million square feet of retail selling space. The Company operates approximately 1,800 stores located across over 50 states in the United States, including approximately 80 Orchard Supply Hardware (Orchard) stores in California and Oregon, as well as approximately 40 stores in Canada and over 10 stores in Mexico.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lowe's Companies (LOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.