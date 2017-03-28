Lonmin Plc (LMI) Lifted to Hold at Peel Hunt

Lonmin Plc (LON:LMI) was upgraded by stock analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 95 ($1.19) price objective on the mining company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 105 ($1.32). Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.26% from the company’s previous close.

LMI has been the topic of a number of other reports. AlphaValue reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 262 ($3.29) price objective on shares of Lonmin Plc in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 15 ($0.19) price objective on shares of Lonmin Plc in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank AG lowered their price objective on shares of Lonmin Plc from GBX 110 ($1.38) to GBX 65 ($0.82) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas lowered their price objective on shares of Lonmin Plc from GBX 180 ($2.26) to GBX 140 ($1.76) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays PLC lowered their price objective on shares of Lonmin Plc from GBX 150 ($1.89) to GBX 145 ($1.82) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Lonmin Plc has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of GBX 126.36 ($1.59).

Shares of Lonmin Plc (LON:LMI) opened at 87.75 on Tuesday. Lonmin Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 80.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 252.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 111.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 158.72. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 247.76 million.

In other Lonmin Plc news, insider Abey Kgotle sold 3,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.19), for a total transaction of £6,552.84 ($8,235.31).

About Lonmin Plc

Lonmin Plc is a producer of platinum group metals (PGMs). The Company is engaged in the discovery, extraction, refining and marketing of PGMs. The Company’s segments include PGM Operations, Evaluation, Exploration and Other. Its geographical segments include The Americas, Asia, Europe and South Africa.

