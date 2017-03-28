Kennametal Inc. (KMT) Rating Increased to Neutral at Longbow Research

Longbow Research upgraded shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kennametal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Kennametal from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kennametal from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Kennametal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) opened at 36.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.00 and a 200 day moving average of $33.19. Kennametal has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $39.94. The company’s market cap is $2.94 billion.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a positive return on equity of 9.14%. The firm earned $488 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Kennametal’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kennametal will post $1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -98.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CrestPoint Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the third quarter valued at $586,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 2.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 660.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 104,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 90,812 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the second quarter valued at $504,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 145.6% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 540,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,945,000 after buying an additional 320,286 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc is a supplier of tooling, engineered components and materials consumed in production processes. The Company operates through two segments: Industrial and Infrastructure. The Industrial segment generally serves customers that operate in industrial end markets, such as transportation, general engineering, aerospace and defense.

