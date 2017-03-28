Londonmetric Property PLC (LMP) Receives “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Londonmetric Property PLC (LON:LMP)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 170 ($2.14) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LMP. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 155 ($1.95) target price on shares of Londonmetric Property PLC in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.89) target price on shares of Londonmetric Property PLC in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.26) target price on shares of Londonmetric Property PLC in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC downgraded shares of Londonmetric Property PLC to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 172 ($2.16) to GBX 160 ($2.01) in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 161.71 ($2.03).

Shares of Londonmetric Property PLC (LON:LMP) opened at 152.70 on Tuesday. The company’s market cap is GBX 955.01 million. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 152.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 151.25. Londonmetric Property PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 133.90 and a 12-month high of GBX 167.80.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/londonmetric-property-plc-lmp-receives-add-rating-from-peel-hunt.html.

In other news, insider Andrew Livingston purchased 32,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.91) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000.40 ($62,838.26). Also, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 96,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.89), for a total transaction of £144,322.50 ($181,378.03).

Londonmetric Property PLC Company Profile

LondonMetric Property Plc is a property investment and development company. The Company’s segments include Retail, Distribution, Offices, Residential and Development. The Company is involved in retailer-led distribution, out of town and convenience retail. The Company’s portfolio includes distribution and retail businesses across the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Londonmetric Property PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Londonmetric Property PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.