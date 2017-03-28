Londonmetric Property PLC (LMP) Insider Andrew Livingston Purchases 32,895 Shares of Stock

Londonmetric Property PLC (LON:LMP) insider Andrew Livingston bought 32,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.91) per share, with a total value of £50,000.40 ($62,838.26).
Shares of Londonmetric Property PLC (LON:LMP) opened at 153.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 152.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 151.25. Londonmetric Property PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 133.90 and a 52-week high of GBX 167.80. The company’s market cap is GBX 956.89 million.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.14) target price on shares of Londonmetric Property PLC in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.89) target price on shares of Londonmetric Property PLC in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 155 ($1.95) target price on shares of Londonmetric Property PLC in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Group LLC cut shares of Londonmetric Property PLC to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 172 ($2.16) to GBX 160 ($2.01) in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.26) target price on shares of Londonmetric Property PLC in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Londonmetric Property PLC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 161.71 ($2.03).
About Londonmetric Property PLC
LondonMetric Property Plc is a property investment and development company. The Company’s segments include Retail, Distribution, Offices, Residential and Development. The Company is involved in retailer-led distribution, out of town and convenience retail. The Company’s portfolio includes distribution and retail businesses across the United Kingdom.
