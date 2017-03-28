London Stock Exchange Group Plc (LSE) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group AG

London Stock Exchange Group Plc (LON:LSE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG in a report released on Monday. They presently have a GBX 3,100 ($38.96) price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.85% from the company’s previous close.

LSE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($35.19) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group Plc in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($40.22) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group Plc in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of London Stock Exchange Group Plc to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 3,040 ($38.21) to GBX 3,280 ($41.22) in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($42.73) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group Plc in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Commerzbank Ag set a GBX 3,700 ($46.50) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group Plc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. London Stock Exchange Group Plc currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,030.11 ($38.08).

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group Plc (LON:LSE) traded down 0.07% on Monday, hitting GBX 3014.00. 575,730 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,090.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,910.22. London Stock Exchange Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2,259.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 3,390.94. The company’s market cap is GBX 10.55 billion.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 31.20 ($0.39) per share. This is a boost from London Stock Exchange Group Plc’s previous dividend of $12.00. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “London Stock Exchange Group Plc (LSE) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group AG” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/london-stock-exchange-group-plc-lse-rating-reiterated-by-credit-suisse-group-ag.html.

London Stock Exchange Group Plc Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc is engaged in infrastructure and capital markets businesses. The Company’s segments include Capital Markets, Post Trade Services CC&G and Monte Titol, Post Trade Services LCH Clearnet, Information Services, Technology Services and Other. Its business activities include Capital Formation, Risk and Balance Sheet Management and Intellectual Property.

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.