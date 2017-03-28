London Stock Exchange Group Plc (LSE) Rating Reiterated by BNP Paribas

London Stock Exchange Group Plc (LON:LSE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BNP Paribas in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 3,400 ($42.73) price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas’ target price points to a potential upside of 12.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG set a GBX 3,100 ($38.96) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group Plc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup Inc reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($42.73) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group Plc in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of London Stock Exchange Group Plc to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 3,040 ($38.21) to GBX 3,280 ($41.22) in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Commerzbank Ag set a GBX 3,700 ($46.50) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group Plc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($35.19) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group Plc in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. London Stock Exchange Group Plc currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,030.11 ($38.08).

London Stock Exchange Group Plc (LON:LSE) opened at 3021.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 10.57 billion. London Stock Exchange Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2,259.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 3,390.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,090.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,910.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 31.20 ($0.39) per share. This is a positive change from London Stock Exchange Group Plc’s previous dividend of $12.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%.

About London Stock Exchange Group Plc

London Stock Exchange Group plc is engaged in infrastructure and capital markets businesses. The Company’s segments include Capital Markets, Post Trade Services CC&G and Monte Titol, Post Trade Services LCH Clearnet, Information Services, Technology Services and Other. Its business activities include Capital Formation, Risk and Balance Sheet Management and Intellectual Property.

