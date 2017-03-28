LogMeIn Inc (LOGM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has $112.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “LogMeIn Inc., with world headquarters located near Boston in Woburn, Massachusetts, is a leading provider of on-demand, remote-connectivity and support solutions to small businesses, IT service providers and consumers. The company also has its European headquarters in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and a development center in Budapest, Hungary. LogMeIn’s software-as-a-service suite of solutions includes capabilities for on-demand customer support of PCs, smartphones and other devices, systems administration, remote access, remote control, file-sharing, virtual private networking, data back-up and online meeting. Its solutions, which are deployed on-demand and accessible through a Web browser, are secure, scalable and easy for its customers to try, purchase and use. The company’s vision is to improve mobility, business productivity and connectivity through its Connectivity as a ServiceSM solutions. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of LogMeIn in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of LogMeIn in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of LogMeIn from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Barclays PLC raised their price objective on shares of LogMeIn from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of LogMeIn in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. LogMeIn has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.11.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) traded down 0.62% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.55. 446,686 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 955.50 and a beta of 1.24. LogMeIn has a 12 month low of $47.36 and a 12 month high of $110.10.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. LogMeIn had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. LogMeIn’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that LogMeIn will post $3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “LogMeIn Inc (LOGM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/logmein-inc-logm-lifted-to-strong-buy-at-zacks-investment-research-2-updated-updated.html.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th.

In related news, Director Michael K. Simon sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $6,830,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 832,448 shares in the company, valued at $81,230,275.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Raymond Wagner sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $844,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,701.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,471 shares of company stock valued at $8,421,117. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of LogMeIn during the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LogMeIn during the fourth quarter worth $16,421,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of LogMeIn by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 9,104 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of LogMeIn by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its position in shares of LogMeIn by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 147,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,211,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter.

LogMeIn Company Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based service offerings, which helps people and businesses to connect to their workplace, colleagues and customers. The Company’s core cloud-based services are categorized into four business lines: Communications and Collaboration; Engagement and Support; Identity and Access, and Additional Service Offerings.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LogMeIn (LOGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LogMeIn Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogMeIn Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.