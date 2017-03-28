Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BNP Paribas

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by analysts at BNP Paribas in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a GBX 65 ($0.82) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.91% from the stock’s previous close.
LLOY has been the subject of a number of other reports. S&P Global set a GBX 80 ($1.01) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 90 ($1.13) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.94) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC in a report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC from GBX 70 ($0.88) to GBX 75 ($0.94) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a GBX 52 ($0.65) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 69.91 ($0.88).
Shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) opened at 67.00 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 47.10 and a one year high of GBX 74.00. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 47.30 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 67.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 61.77.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group PLC’s previous dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th.
In other Lloyds Banking Group PLC news, insider George Culmer sold 145,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.87), for a total transaction of £100,621.32 ($126,456.35). Insiders have acquired a total of 784 shares of company stock worth $52,758 over the last 90 days.
About Lloyds Banking Group PLC
Lloyds Banking Group plc is a provider of financial services to individual and business customers in the United Kingdom. The Company’s main business activities are retail and commercial banking, general insurance, and long-term savings, protection and investment. The Company’s segments are Retail, Commercial Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance and Other.
