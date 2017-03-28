Lithia Motors Inc (LAD) Shares Bought by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 152,900.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 21.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 35.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,643,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,006,000 after buying an additional 427,377 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 29,006.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,039,000 after buying an additional 449,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 10.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) opened at 86.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.42 and a 200-day moving average of $94.02. Lithia Motors Inc has a 52-week low of $68.70 and a 52-week high of $105.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.71.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm earned $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors Inc will post $8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $115.00 price target on shares of Lithia Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.40.

In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $84,840.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,990.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 52,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $5,362,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,804.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,676 shares of company stock valued at $6,487,160. Company insiders own 11.41% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc is an operator of automotive franchises and a retailer of new and used vehicles and services. The Company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. Its Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles of Chrysler, General Motors and Ford.

