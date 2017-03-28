Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) – Equities research analysts at Gabelli lowered their FY2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings in a research note issued to investors on Friday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Gabelli analyst M. Trusz now anticipates that the firm will post earnings of $3.35 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.40. Gabelli has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Gabelli also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric Holdings’ FY2018 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. Lincoln Electric Holdings had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm earned $563.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “FY2017 Earnings Forecast for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. Issued By Gabelli (LECO)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/lincoln-electric-holdings-inc-forecasted-to-post-fy2017-earnings-of-3-35-per-share-leco-updated.html.

LECO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lincoln Electric Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln Electric Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Longbow Research raised Lincoln Electric Holdings from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.67.

Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO) opened at 84.97 on Monday. Lincoln Electric Holdings has a 1-year low of $56.02 and a 1-year high of $88.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. Lincoln Electric Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.36%.

In related news, VP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 5,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $449,162.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Frederick G. Stueber sold 14,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total value of $1,231,813.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,590.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings by 29.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 87,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after buying an additional 20,002 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings by 16.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 968,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,669,000 after buying an additional 135,685 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings by 0.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 81,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings by 21.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after buying an additional 20,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings by 0.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 147,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,225,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lincoln Electric Holdings

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc is a manufacturer of welding, cutting and brazing products. The Company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding and The Harris Products Group. The Americas Welding segment includes welding operations in North and South America. The International Welding segment primarily includes welding operations in Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.