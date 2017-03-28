Liberum Capital Reiterates “Under Review” Rating for Fastjet PLC (FJET)

Fastjet PLC (LON:FJET)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Shares of Fastjet PLC (LON:FJET) opened at 16.875 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 16.33 million. Fastjet PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 13.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 43.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 17.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 18.91.

In other Fastjet PLC news, insider Nico Bezuidenhout bought 124,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £19,923.52 ($25,038.98).

About Fastjet PLC

fastjet Plc is the holding company of airlines, such as fastjet Airlines Limited (fastjet Tanzania) and fastjet Zimbabwe. The Company is engaged in providing airline services. Its segments include Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Central and Angola. It operates approximately 10 routes to over 10 destinations in approximately six countries in Africa.

