Liberum Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for Land Securities Group plc (LAND)

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a GBX 950 ($11.94) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 950 ($11.94) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group plc in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.20) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group plc in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.71) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group plc in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Land Securities Group plc to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 1,115 ($14.01) to GBX 1,075 ($13.51) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,280 ($16.09) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group plc in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,082.43 ($13.60).

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) opened at 1039.00 on Friday. Land Securities Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 810.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,211.00. The company’s market cap is GBX 8.21 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,048.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,021.10.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a GBX 8.95 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 0.87%.

About Land Securities Group plc

Land Securities Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through two segments: Retail Portfolio and the London Portfolio. The Company’s Retail Portfolio includes all the shopping centers and shops (excluding central London shops), hotels and leisure assets, and retail warehouse properties.

