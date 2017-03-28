Liberum Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG)

Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Friday. They presently have a GBX 2,100 ($26.39) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GOG. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Go-Ahead Group plc in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Go-Ahead Group plc in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,753 ($34.60) target price on shares of Go-Ahead Group plc in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,260 ($28.40) target price on shares of Go-Ahead Group plc in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc boosted their target price on shares of Go-Ahead Group plc from GBX 2,335 ($29.35) to GBX 2,475 ($31.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,360 ($29.66).

Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) opened at 1725.00 on Friday. Go-Ahead Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,701.08 and a 12 month high of GBX 2,696.00. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 739.21 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,012.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,091.06.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a GBX 30.17 ($0.38) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 1.53%.

In related news, insider Paul Edwards purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,708 ($21.47) per share, with a total value of £5,124 ($6,439.61). Also, insider Andrew Allner purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,969 ($24.75) per share, for a total transaction of £9,845 ($12,372.75). Insiders purchased 6,167 shares of company stock worth $11,463,741 over the last ninety days.

About Go-Ahead Group plc

The Go-Ahead Group plc is a public transport provider. The Company is a bus operator in the United Kingdom both in and outside London. The Company operates through three segments: regional bus, London bus and rail. The regional bus segment comprises bus operations outside London. The London bus segment comprises bus operations in London under control of Transport for London (TfL), and rail replacement and other contracted services in London.

