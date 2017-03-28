Puretech Health PLC (LON:PRTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Friday. They presently have a GBX 248 ($3.12) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 111.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PRTC. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.20) target price on shares of Puretech Health PLC in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Peel Hunt increased their target price on shares of Puretech Health PLC from GBX 238 ($2.99) to GBX 259 ($3.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.76) target price on shares of Puretech Health PLC in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, N+1 Singer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 243 ($3.05) target price on shares of Puretech Health PLC in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 245 ($3.08).

Shares of Puretech Health PLC (LON:PRTC) opened at 117.00 on Friday. Puretech Health PLC has a one year low of GBX 110.00 and a one year high of GBX 170.00. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 268.91 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 114.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 127.85.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/liberum-capital-reiterates-buy-rating-for-puretech-health-plc-prtc.html.

Puretech Health PLC Company Profile

PureTech Health plc is a cross-disciplinary healthcare company. The Company operates through two segments: growth stage businesses and project phase businesses. Businesses in the growth stage businesses segment are those whose activities focus on developing products to solve healthcare problems in varied markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Puretech Health PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puretech Health PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.