AA PLC (LON:AA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 340 ($4.27) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 315 ($3.96) price target on shares of AA PLC in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of AA PLC in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 346.25 ($4.35).

Shares of AA PLC (LON:AA) opened at 255.80 on Tuesday. The company’s market cap is GBX 1.56 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 259.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 268.49. AA PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 209.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 309.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for AA PLC (AA)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/liberum-capital-reaffirms-buy-rating-for-aa-plc-aa.html.

AA PLC Company Profile

AA plc (AA) offers roadside assistance service. The Company’s segments include Roadside Assistance, Insurance Services, Driving Services, Ireland, Insurance Underwriting and Head Office costs. The Roadside Assistance segment sends patrols to members stranded at the side of the road and repairs their vehicles.

Receive News & Ratings for AA PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AA PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.