Liberum Capital Lowers SEGRO plc (SGRO) Price Target to GBX 475

SEGRO plc (LON:SGRO) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 490 ($6.16) to GBX 475 ($5.97) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SGRO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SEGRO plc from GBX 530 ($6.66) to GBX 510 ($6.41) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of SEGRO plc from GBX 500 ($6.28) to GBX 465 ($5.84) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 531 ($6.67) price target on shares of SEGRO plc in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. HSBC Holdings plc lifted their price target on shares of SEGRO plc from GBX 439 ($5.52) to GBX 500 ($6.28) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 445 ($5.59) price target on shares of SEGRO plc in a research note on Monday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 474.07 ($5.96).

SEGRO plc (LON:SGRO) opened at 454.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 3.76 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 479.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 451.29. SEGRO plc has a 12 month low of GBX 316.83 and a 12 month high of GBX 482.80.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a GBX 11.20 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This is an increase from SEGRO plc’s previous dividend of $5.20.

In other news, insider Soumen Das acquired 9,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 453 ($5.69) per share, with a total value of £41,014.62 ($51,545.33).

About SEGRO plc

SEGRO plc is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust. The Company owns, develops and manages warehouse and industrial property assets in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. Its portfolio of warehouse and light industrial buildings is concentrated in European countries. The Company’s segments are the geographical business units, which include Greater London, Thames Valley and National Logistics, Northern Europe (principally Germany), Southern Europe (principally France) and Central Europe (principally Poland).

