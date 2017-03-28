Investment analysts at Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of GLI Finance Ltd (LON:GLIF) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating and a GBX 24 ($0.30) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.09% from the company’s current price.

GLI Finance (LON:GLIF) opened at 22.00 on Tuesday. GLI Finance has a 1-year low of GBX 18.51 and a 1-year high of GBX 33.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 22.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 22.87. The firm’s market cap is GBX 61.19 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a GBX 0.63 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/liberum-capital-begins-coverage-on-gli-finance-ltd-glif.html.

About GLI Finance

GLI Finance Limited provides finance to small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs). The Company’s objective is to produce a stable and predictable dividend yield, with long-term preservation of net asset value, and its investment policy is to invest primarily in senior secured loans. The Company provides loans to SMEs through various finance platforms.

Receive News & Ratings for GLI Finance Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLI Finance Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.