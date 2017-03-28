Liberum Capital Begins Coverage on GLI Finance Ltd (GLIF)

Investment analysts at Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of GLI Finance Ltd (LON:GLIF) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating and a GBX 24 ($0.30) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.09% from the company’s current price.
GLI Finance (LON:GLIF) opened at 22.00 on Tuesday. GLI Finance has a 1-year low of GBX 18.51 and a 1-year high of GBX 33.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 22.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 22.87. The firm’s market cap is GBX 61.19 million.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a GBX 0.63 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%.
About GLI Finance
GLI Finance Limited provides finance to small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs). The Company’s objective is to produce a stable and predictable dividend yield, with long-term preservation of net asset value, and its investment policy is to invest primarily in senior secured loans. The Company provides loans to SMEs through various finance platforms.
