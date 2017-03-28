Brokerages Set LHC Group, Inc. (LHCG) Target Price at $52.20

Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LHCG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised LHC Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Craig Hallum started coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. raised LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Benchmark Co. started coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, COO Donald Dwayne Stelly sold 13,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $681,508.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 128,089 shares in the company, valued at $6,636,291.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 51,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $2,608,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,038 shares of company stock valued at $3,649,958. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 73.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 16,598 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 20.6% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 20.7% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 448,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,531,000 after buying an additional 76,927 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 13.7% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 19.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) opened at 52.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.42. LHC Group has a one year low of $32.04 and a one year high of $54.11. The stock has a market cap of $961.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.99.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $235.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.82 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that LHC Group will post $2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company provides post-acute healthcare services to patients through its home nursing agencies, community-based services agencies and long-term acute care hospitals (LTACHs). The Company operates through four segments: home health services, hospice services, community-based services and facility-based services.

