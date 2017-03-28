Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on April 17th

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) opened at 10.13 on Tuesday. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $11.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.94.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. The company earned $95.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.11 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 24.89%. Lexington Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post $0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LXP shares. Barclays PLC cut Lexington Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lexington Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns a portfolio of equity and debt investments in single-tenant properties and land. The Company’s segment is single-tenant real estate assets. The Company also provides investment advisory and asset management services to investors in the single-tenant area.

