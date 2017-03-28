FY2017 Earnings Estimate for Leucrotta Exploration Inc Issued By Cormark (LXE)

Leucrotta Exploration Inc (CVE:LXE) – Research analysts at Cormark upped their FY2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Leucrotta Exploration in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Cormark analyst A. Arif now expects that the brokerage will earn ($0.01) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.03). Cormark also issued estimates for Leucrotta Exploration’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LXE. Desjardins upped their target price on Leucrotta Exploration from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upped their target price on Leucrotta Exploration from C$2.50 to C$2.65 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leucrotta Exploration has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.53.

Leucrotta Exploration Company Profile

Leucrotta Exploration Inc is an oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The Company’s primary areas of focus are in the Dawson-Sunrise area of northeast British Columbia.

