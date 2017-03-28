Lennar Co. (LEN) Position Reduced by Fmr LLC

FMR LLC reduced its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 48.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,376,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,129,604 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned 1.44% of Lennar worth $144,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Gareth Morgan Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Lennar during the second quarter valued at $10,176,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar during the second quarter valued at $1,239,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 15.0% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,835,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,730,000 after buying an additional 368,924 shares during the period. HGI Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the second quarter valued at $1,098,000. Finally, Folger Hill Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Lennar during the second quarter valued at $1,519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) opened at 50.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.74. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $39.68 and a one year high of $53.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.80%. Lennar’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post $3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LEN shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Barclays PLC assumed coverage on Lennar in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.92.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation is a provider of real estate related financial services, commercial real estate, investment management and finance company. The Company is a homebuilder that operates in various states. Its segments include Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto and Lennar Multifamily.

