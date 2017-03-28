Marshall Wace LLP Sells 33,292 Shares of Legg Mason Inc (LM)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,292 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Legg Mason were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LM. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Legg Mason by 11.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Legg Mason by 188.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Legg Mason during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Legg Mason during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Legg Mason during the third quarter valued at $227,000. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) opened at 35.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 1.93. Legg Mason Inc has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.14 and a 200-day moving average of $33.02.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm earned $715.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Legg Mason Inc will post $2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.13%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LM. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Monday. Bank of America Corp cut shares of Legg Mason from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc dropped their target price on shares of Legg Mason from $40.50 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In related news, VP Thomas C. Merchant sold 6,595 shares of Legg Mason stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $237,815.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,002.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph A. Sullivan sold 29,744 shares of Legg Mason stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $1,072,568.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 387,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,960,845.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,229,664 shares of company stock valued at $38,201,160. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Legg Mason

Legg Mason, Inc is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in providing asset management and related financial services to individuals, institutions, corporations and municipalities. The Company operates through Global Asset Management segment. Global Asset Management provides investment advisory services to institutional and individual clients and to the Company-sponsored investment funds.

