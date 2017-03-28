Learning Technologies Group PLC (LTG) Insider Andrew Brode Purchases 2,666,666 Shares

Learning Technologies Group PLC (LON:LTG) insider Andrew Brode acquired 2,666,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £1,013,333.08 ($1,273,511.47).

Shares of Learning Technologies Group PLC (LON:LTG) opened at 40.00 on Tuesday. Learning Technologies Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 27.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 46.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 42.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 36.54. The company’s market cap is GBX 165.53 million.

Separately, Numis Securities Ltd upped their price objective on shares of Learning Technologies Group PLC from GBX 42 ($0.53) to GBX 46 ($0.58) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Learning Technologies Group PLC Company Profile

Learning Technologies Group plc (LTG) is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is engaged in the provision of e-learning services. The Company is engaged in the production of interactive multimedia programs. The Company’s portfolio includes LEO, a learning technologies firm, the multi-device authoring tool gomo learning, games with purpose company Preloaded and Eukleia, and an e-learning provider to the financial services sector.

