Leap Therapeutics Inc (LPTX) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Citigroup Inc

Citigroup Inc started coverage on shares of Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James Financial, Inc. began coverage on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) opened at 8.34 on Wednesday. Leap Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average of $7.72.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/leap-therapeutics-inc-lptx-coverage-initiated-by-analysts-at-citigroup-inc-updated.html.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, formerly HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company engages in acquiring and developing therapeutics in cancer biology. Its lead product candidates for use in clinical trials include TRX518 and DKN-01. DKN-01 is a monoclonal antibody targeting Dickkopf-related protein 1 (DKK1).

