Laureate Education Inc (LAUR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Goldman Sachs Group Inc initiated coverage on shares of Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $15.10 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc began coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $16.70 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Laureate Education currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.11.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) opened at 13.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day moving average is $13.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.30. Laureate Education has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $13.99.

In other Laureate Education news, Director George Munoz purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $153,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc operates a network of degree-granting higher education institution. The Company operates in four segments: Latin America (LatAm); Europe; Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA), and Global Products and Services (GPS). The Company’s network includes approximately 70 institutions in over 25 countries on over 200 campuses, which the Company collectively refer to as the Laureate International Universities network.

