LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC Has $2,374,000 Stake in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC maintained its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,200 shares of the software giant’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.1% of LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $130,000. Welch Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $212,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) opened at 65.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.48 and a 200 day moving average of $61.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 1.08. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $48.03 and a 52-week high of $65.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The software giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The business earned $26.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 32.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post $2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pacific Crest set a $70.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 28th. Wunderlich increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $76.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Vetr cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.65 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.28.

In other Microsoft news, Director William H. Gates III sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $130,220,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider G Mason Morfit sold 11,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $696,520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,623,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,600,525 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a technology company. The Company develops, licenses, and supports a range of software products, services and devices. The Company’s segments include Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud and More Personal Computing. The Company’s products include operating systems; cross-device productivity applications; server applications; business solution applications; desktop and server management tools; software development tools; video games, and training and certification of computer system integrators and developers.

