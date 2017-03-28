Lafayette Investments Inc. Continues to Hold Stake in AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Lafayette Investments Inc. continued to hold its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,463 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in AbbVie by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,273,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,150,000 after buying an additional 2,763,770 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 20,582,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,120,000 after buying an additional 509,635 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 15,058,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,935,000 after buying an additional 94,872 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,011,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,030,000 after buying an additional 786,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in AbbVie by 14.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,657,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,807,000 after buying an additional 726,397 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) opened at 66.10 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $55.06 and a 52-week high of $68.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.30 and its 200-day moving average is $62.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 141.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post $5.50 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.52%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Vetr upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.72 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $4.30) on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.69.

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 72,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $4,627,028.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 369,113 shares in the company, valued at $23,715,510.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 22,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $1,465,825.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,632.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,599 shares of company stock worth $9,038,322. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc (AbbVie) is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of pharmaceutical products. Its products are focused on treating conditions, such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis; metabolic diseases, including thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, and other serious health conditions.

