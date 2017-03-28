Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Ladder Capital Corp (NASDAQ:LADR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Ladder Capital Corp is a commercial real estate finance company. The Company operates in three segments: Loans, Securities and Real Estate. It focused on midmarket senior secured commercial real estate first mortgage loans, investment grade-rated securities secured by first mortgage loans on commercial real estate and investing in net leased and other commercial real estate. The company also provides services of the commercial real estate industry which includes origination, credit, underwriting, structuring, capital markets and asset management. Ladder Capital Corp is headquartered in New York City. “

LADR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America Corp lowered Ladder Capital Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital Corp in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Ladder Capital Corp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital Corp in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ladder Capital Corp from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

Ladder Capital Corp (NASDAQ:LADR) opened at 14.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $15.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.68.

Ladder Capital Corp (NASDAQ:LADR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post $1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Ladder Capital Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Executi Towerbrook II sold 1,792,169 shares of Ladder Capital Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $24,355,576.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Howard Park sold 1,113,057 shares of Ladder Capital Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $15,638,450.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,041,536 shares of company stock worth $83,128,486 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its stake in Ladder Capital Corp by 8.2% in the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 145,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 11,002 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $18,246,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Ladder Capital Corp by 6.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 720,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,541,000 after buying an additional 41,098 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital Corp during the third quarter valued at $1,375,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Ladder Capital Corp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,259,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,994,000 after buying an additional 59,900 shares in the last quarter.

About Ladder Capital Corp

Ladder Capital Corp is a commercial real estate finance company. The Company’s segments include loans, securities and real estate. The loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment (balance sheet loans) and mortgage loan receivables held for sale (conduit loans). The securities segment comprises all of the Company’s activities related to commercial real estate securities, which include investments in commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) and United States Agency Securities.

