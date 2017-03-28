Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC (LCL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC (LON:LCL)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Friday. They currently have a GBX 106 ($1.33) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential downside of 21.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LCL. HSBC Holdings plc downgraded shares of Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 145 ($1.82) to GBX 115 ($1.45) in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.01) price objective on shares of Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Numis Securities Ltd reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.76) price objective on shares of Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, AlphaValue reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 178 ($2.24) price target on shares of Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 159.91 ($2.01).

Shares of Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC (LON:LCL) opened at 131.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.00 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.00. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 1.34 billion. Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 130.60 and a 12-month high of GBX 136.80.

About Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC

Ladbrokes Coral Group plc, formerly Ladbrokes plc, is engaged in the betting and gaming industry. The Company’s segments are UK Retail, European Retail, Digital, Core Telephone Betting and High Rollers. The UK Retail segment consists of betting activities in the shop estate in Great Britain. The Company is involved in traditional over the counter betting on football, horse and greyhound racing, as well as, other sports and by machines.

