Kroger Co (KR) Downgraded to “Buy” at Hilliard Lyons

Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) was downgraded by research analysts at Hilliard Lyons to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Kroger from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Vetr upgraded Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.92 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.91.

Shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR) opened at 28.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.78. Kroger has a 1-year low of $28.29 and a 1-year high of $39.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.16.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business earned $27.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.31 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kroger will post $2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

In related news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $324,830.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,133.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Kroger by 17.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 76,113,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,050,000 after buying an additional 11,224,653 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at about $313,013,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 3,504.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,651,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,386,000 after buying an additional 3,550,479 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 27.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 15,008,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,463,000 after buying an additional 3,249,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 883.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,080,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,426,000 after buying an additional 1,868,423 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates retail food and drug stores, multi-department stores, jewelry stores and convenience stores across the United States. The Company operates through retail operations segment. It also manufactures and processes food for sale in its supermarkets. Its supermarkets operate under various formats, such as combination food and drug stores (combo stores), multi-department stores, marketplace stores or price impact warehouses.

