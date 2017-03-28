Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (KTOS) Price Target Lowered to $8.50 at Jefferies Group LLC

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Group LLC from $9.60 to $8.50 in a report released on Monday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on KTOS. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) opened at 7.99 on Monday. The firm’s market capitalization is $595.52 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $9.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day moving average of $7.26.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The company earned $182.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post $0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, Director Bandel L. Carano bought 275,862 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,999.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.5% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 424,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 22,053 shares during the period. Cortina Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,426,000. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 115,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 21.5% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 150,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 26,648 shares during the period. Finally, Lucus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc offers various technologies, products and solutions focused on the United States and its allies’ national security. The Company’s segments include Kratos Government Solutions (KGS), Unmanned Systems (US) and Public Safety & Security (PSS). The KGS segment includes the operations of Defense Rocket Support Services (DRSS), Microwave Electronics Division (ME), Technical and Training Solutions (TTS), and Modular Systems (MS), which provide technology-based defense solutions, involving products and services, primarily for the United States National Security priorities.

