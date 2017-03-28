Kraton Corp (KRA) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its position in Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.11% of Kraton Corp worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KRA. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraton Corp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,050,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,874,000 after buying an additional 85,735 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Kraton Corp by 8.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,144,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,136,000 after buying an additional 166,281 shares in the last quarter. Brenner West Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraton Corp by 46.2% in the third quarter. Brenner West Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,858,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,127,000 after buying an additional 587,287 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kraton Corp by 69.5% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,717,000 after buying an additional 172,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kraton Corp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 337,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,838,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) opened at 28.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $882.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.52. Kraton Corp has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $37.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.75 and its 200 day moving average is $29.87.

Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Kraton Corp had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business earned $415.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kraton Corp will post $2.20 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kraton Corp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

About Kraton Corp

Kraton Corporation, formerly Kraton Performance Polymers, Inc, is a specialty chemicals company. The Company manufactures styrenic block copolymers (SBCs) and other engineered polymers. The Company also produces specialty products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the manufacturing and marketing of engineered polymers segment.

