Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Vetr Inc.

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) was upgraded by Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a $95.36 price objective on the stock. Vetr‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc set a $91.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.53.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) traded down 0.47% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,699,017 shares. The company has a market cap of $111.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.43 and a 200-day moving average of $87.79. Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $76.64 and a 12-month high of $97.77.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm earned $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post $3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.26%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 324,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,020,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 67.0% in the third quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 626,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,037,000 after buying an additional 251,139 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.8% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 50,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Wallace Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 14.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 54,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after buying an additional 6,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company is a food and beverage company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of food and beverage products, including condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee and other grocery products. The Company’s segments include the United States, Canada and Europe.

